Yasir Hussain calls Iqra Aziz 'Sherni' after star has 'exhausting' night with son Kabir Hussain

New mom Iqra Aziz recently posted a selfie on her Instagram profile after an exhausting night with her son Kabir.

The Suno Chanda actor captioned the picture, “It was a very difficult night with Kabir, but I managed to smile.”

Wearing a navy blue night suit, the actor managed to look beautiful as she held her son while he slept away on her shoulder.

Praising his wife, Iqra's husband Yasir Hussain commented on the picture saying, "Sherni (Lioness)."

Iqra tied the knot with Yasir in 2019, and the couple announced the birth of their child, Kabir, via Instagram last year in July 2021.

On the work-front, Iqra was last seen with Feroze Khan in the third installment of the hit drama series Khuda aur Muhabbat.