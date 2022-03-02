Meghan Markle and Harry facing difficulties in getting trademark for Archewell Foundation: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are struggling to get trademarks for their Archewell charity organization in the United States, according to a report in the British media.

According to the report, the royal couple has been trying to get trademarks since March 2020 when they first submitted documents.

"But they were sent back because the application was vague and the documents were signed," the report in mailplus.co.uk said.

In June 2021, they were requested more information and last November authorities asked for more clarification.

It said the couple's application has now been published in the US Trademark Official Gazette for people.

The report came as Meghan and Harry's Archewell Foundation announced a number of non-profit investments in leading organizations working to advance gender equity, build policies that empower women and families, ensure meaningful media representation for women, and provide women with a network of tools and support for gaining employment.