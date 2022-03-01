BTS' Jungkook asks fans to suggest him tradition Korean food in Q/A session

BTS member Jungkook is breaking the ice between him and ARMY as he recently asked fans on Instagram to recommend tradition Korean food.

Taking to the Facebook-owned app this weekend, the Euphoria hit-maker updated his Story as he took fans’ suggestions to recommend him some good, Dakgalbi – a traditional Korean cuisine.

“Please recommend a place where they make delicious *dakgalbi*” he wrote on the first story.

“Can’t decide,” read his another question as fans bombarded him with suggestions, following his third post in which the 24-year-old singer wrote, “I’ve decided. I’m on my way.”

Meanwhile, the My Time singer recently made fans go crazy as he put off his eyebrow piercing.

The much-loved K-pop Idol debuted his piercing when the septet was promoting its song Butter; however, fans were under the impression that the piercing was temporary.

During a livestream in July 2021, Jungkook revealed that he got a real piercing because stickers were difficult to handle.



