Imran Abbas, Alka Yagnik’s ‘musical reunion’ video sets internet on fire

Pakistani heartthrob Imran Abbas and music sensation Alka Yagnik wowed fans with their ‘musical reunion’ in the latest video.



The duo was spotted together for a shoot in Dubai where they took some time out to make memories.

The video was shared by the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor himself on his Instagram handle and shared some swoon-worthy pictures and videos from the evening.

What else could be more beautiful than having a dearest friend over dinner, sharing music, talking heart out, and that too at the top of the tallest hotel in the world.



Thank you Alka Yagnik for coming over and making this evening so memorable,” wrote Imran.

Meanwhile, fans went wild for their reunion, with one wrote: “Amazing,” while another said: “ Wonderful.”