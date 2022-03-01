Sara Ali Khan posts clip from her mini travel vlog, says 'Bharat is as beautiful as can be'

Bollywood sensation Sara Ali Khan recently shared a visual treat for fans from her recent travel diaries. The actress, who is an avid social media user, took her followers on a short and ‘beautiful’ tour of India.

Despite having a jam-packed year with a lot of projects in her kitty, the Simmba actress managed to take some time out from her busy schedule and travelled to various stunning destinations with her family and friends.

On Monday, the 26-year-old actress posted a beautiful mini travel vlog on Instagram that featured glimpses of the Kedarnath starlet exploring stunning sites in India.

The two-minute thirty-three-second compilation clip starts with Sara's iconic lines 'Namaste Darshako,' who is seen enjoying a camel ride and turns into a travel guide for her fans, reciting her famous Shayaris.

Sharing the video, the Coolie No. 1 actress captioned it as " Namaste Darshako, From the hills to the sea, Bharat is as beautiful as can be"

The video garnered massive praise online as fans loved the actress’ take on promoting beautiful travel destinations across India.

Meanwhile, Sara, who was last seen in Atrangi Re opposite Dhanush and Akshay Kuma, has recently wrapped up shoot of her upcoming, yet-to-be-titled film with Vick Kaushal.