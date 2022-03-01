Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas’ period drama ‘Adipurush’ to release on THIS date

Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon’s much-anticipated collaborative project with Telugu superstar Prabhas – Adipurush has finally got a release date.

Filmmaker Om Raut's period-drama will hit the theatres on January 12, 2023, the makers announced Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram this morning, the Baahubali actor also revealed that his much-awaited film Adipurush will release in theatres in 3D.

Sharing the poster of the film, the Saaho actor captioned it, “#Adipurush Worldwide Theatrical Release in 3D on 12th Jan 2023." He also tagged film director Om Raut and co-stars Kriti, Sunny Singh among others.

The film was previously scheduled to be released on August 11, 2022.

The multilingual period saga is the adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. The film stars Prabhas as Lord Ram and Saif as Raavan.

Apart from Adipurush, Prabhas also has director Nag Ashwin’s Project K opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.