Prince George may not have a choice in Kingship: ‘Who can take his place?’

An expert recently speculated upon the implications that may arise should Prince George decide not to become King.



Dr Craig Prescott, a constitutional expert at Bangor University made this claim during an interview with Express UK.

He began his speculation by saying, "In theory, Prince George could decide not to be King.”



"The line of succession to the crown is set out by Act of Parliament, and can only be changed by another Act of Parliament.”

"So Prince George would have to make that decision before his father Prince William dies, and then Parliament could pass legislation making the next in line, Princess Charlotte, Queen (assuming she would want to do it).”

"This is sort of what happened when Edward VIII abdicated,” the constitutional expert went on to say.

"Ultimately, he chose Wallis Simpson over being King, and so Parliament passed His Majesty’s Declaration of Abdication Act 1936, which removed him as King, and made his younger brother, with the effect that the Duke of York, his younger brother, became King, taking the title George VI."