Kim Kardashian buys a luxury private jet for $95 million, returns to L. A

US supermodel and reality TV star Kim Kardashian has taken the style and glamor to the skies as she recently debuted her luxurious private luxury jet.

On Friday night, the billionaire mogul returned to home in L. A. after spending a few days in Italy, attending the high-profile fashion show – Milan Fashion Week, on her brand-new private jet, named ‘Kim Air.’

The plane is worth of a whopping amount of $95 million that she reportedly had built from scratch, TMZ reported Saturday.

The mother-of-four was clicked wearing chic leather pants, heeled boots, and an oversized leather jacket.

The SKIMS founder completed her stunning style with a pair of Prada gloves, rectangular-shaped black sunglasses and a disposable black face mask.

As per media reports, Kardashian had been waiting a year for her custom-made new jet, which has a cream-colored interior — the same design scheme as her home, according to TMZ.