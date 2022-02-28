SAG Awards pay heart-touching tribute to Betty White, Bob Saget and others

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) prepared a heart-touching tribute for the late actors who passed away over the past year.
The prestigious event took place on Sunday during which Betty White, Bob Saget, Sidney Poitier, James Michael Tyler, Willie Garson, Norm Macdonald and Michael K. Williams were remembered during the segment, helmed by Maggie Gyllenhaal.
“There's been a lot of painful loss this year," said the 44-year-old star.
"Tonight we honor our peers who have gone before us. To them, we say thank you for your work and inspiration and in some cases, even thank you for being a friend."
Most recent of these legends’ demises was of Saget who was known for his appearance in Full House.
He was found dead in a hotel room in Florida at the age of 65.
The authorities “concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved."
