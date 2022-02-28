 
close
Monday February 28, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

BLACKPINK's Rosé calls off overseas schedules after contracting Covid-19

BLACKPINK's Rosé called off her upcoming overseas schedules

By Web Desk
February 28, 2022
BLACKPINKs Rosé calls off overseas schedules after contracting Covid-19
BLACKPINK's Rosé calls off overseas schedules after contracting Covid-19

BLACKPINK singer Rosé on February 28 tested  positive for Covid-19 after which her overseas schedules have been called off. 

According to the K-pop group’s management agency, YG Entertainment, the On The Ground singer, who was gearing up to fly off to aboard, took a PCR test on Monday which returned positive.

“Rose tested positive for COVID-19 after taking a PCR test prior to her departure on February 28th. As a result, some of her overseas schedules have been cancelled,” the statement read.

BLACKPINKs Rosé calls off overseas schedules after contracting Covid-19

The entertainment company also shared that the three other members of the quartet have been tested negative “and all members including Rose do not have any suspicious symptoms,” it added.

“All BLACKPINK members are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and we will prioritize our artists' and their staff members' health,” the company added while asking fans to pray for the singer’s ‘speedy recovery’.