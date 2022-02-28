‘Shaheen you are a champion indeed’: Shahid Afridi on Lahore Qalandars victory

Lahore Qalandars' skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi (L) and former Pakistani skipper Shahid Afridi. Photo — PCB

KARACHI: Heaping praise on Lahore Qalandars over registering their maiden victory in the final of the Pakistan Super League, Pakistan’s former captain and legendary cricketer Shahid Afridi said, “Shaheen Shah Afridi you are a champion indeed.”

Lahore Qalandars Sunday outclassed the Multan Sultans and handed them a 42-run defeat as the Shaheen-led side put up a clinical show and did not disappoint their fans — winning their first-ever PSL title in seven editions.

Taking to Twitter, Shahid Afridi wrote, “The entire Qalandars squad and in fact entire Lahore deserves this! Buhut Mubarak.”

Shaheen proves Shahid Afridi wrong



Lahore Qalandars' skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi also proved veteran all-rounder wrong when he led his side to the maiden PSL title.

The Qalandars' management brought in the 21-year-old as their captain ahead of this year's PSL, but Shahid was against the decision.



"I had advised Shaheen to wait for a year or two before accepting captaincy so that he can focus more on his bowling. But since he is also an Afridi, he didn’t listen to me," Afridi had told a private television channel.

“Having said that, I’m happy that he has decided to accept this responsibility and I hope that he proves me wrong," the former skipper had said.