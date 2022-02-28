Britney Spears begins birthday celebrations for fiancé Sam Asghari

US singer and songwriter Britney Spears began birthday celebrations for her ‘wonderful’ fiancé Sam Asghari, who says ‘we don’t follow rules’.
The Toxic singer took to Instagram and shared a sweet video clip where she can be seen sporting her engagement ring on the right hand and Sam is seen kissing it.
She posted the video saying, “May the birthday celebrations begin for my wonderful fiancé … I love him so much!!! My hero … my mentor … my rock … my bliss … my love!!! I hope you get everything and more for your birthday” followed by numerous heart emoticons.
Commenting on the post, Asghari said, “It’s on the right hand because we don’t follow rules!” along with a heart emoji.
Britney and Sam got engaged in September last year.
The Royal Family believes that the Queen's Covid-19 diagnosis comes after a great difficult time
Prince Charles notably treated Princess Diana very differently in comparison to Camilla
One of the Mardi Gras floats in New Orleans depicted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a very humourous manner
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are planning to move Britain -Sources
Pete Davidson's close pal John Mulaney hosted this week's 'Saturday Night Live' episode
Snoop Dogg and his guard faced murder charges in 1990s