Queen Elizabeth's Instagram account suggests she won't give up on Prince Harry

It's been a while since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stopped using their "Sussex Royal" Instagram account but Queen Elizabeth is still following them on the Facebook-owned application.

The Royal Family,the official Instagram account of the British monarchy, dedicated to sharing photos and videos from the work and activities of the Queen and other members of the family.

The account, which is followed by more than 10.5 million people, has shared 3554 posts on the Facebook-owned platform.

It follows only 36 Instagram accounts which also includes an inactive account of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who have stepped down from their royal duties.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are living in California to live an independent life.

The couple runs no official social media accounts and often release their statements on the website of their organization, the Archewell Foundation.