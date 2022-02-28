How to win back public support?: Prince Andrew asked to fight against Russians in Ukraine





Queen Elizabeth's second son Prince Andrew fell out of favour after he was accused of raping by an American woman.

Virginia Giuffre said she was sexually abused by the royal family member when she was young.

Andrew recently reached an out-of-court financial deal with Virginia Giuffre who had filed a case against him in a US court.



The Queen stripped him of his royal patronages and military titles after the allegations against him were levelleld.

A royal expert and TV personality Richard Eden wants Prince Andrew to join Ukrainian forces in their fight against Russian after Kyiv announced to establish foreign legion for volunteers from abroad.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said "This will be the key evidence of your support for our country."

Taking to social media her shared the new headlined "Ukraine establishing foreign legion for volunteers from abroad - President", and wrote, "Perfect opportunity for former helicopter pilot Prince Andrew to win back public support?"

Meanwhile, Russia has killed hundreds of people in Ukraine as its forced targeted civilians.







