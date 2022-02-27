Mardi Gras floats make fun of 'famous complainers' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

One of the Mardi Gras floats in New Orleans depicted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a very humourous manner.
Prince Harry’s head was taking charge of the float, dubbed the Royal Throne, which was placed on top of a toiled with a toilet roll that read "Morning Flush" and "Daily Pail".
As for the Duchess of Sussex, she could be seen on the side of the float carrying a suitcase that had stickers of a Canadian maple leaf, USA and the British flag.
She could also be seen donning a sash that read "Windsor Whiner" while having a disgruntled expression.
Sharing the photos on Twitter, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield said that a satirical group called Le Krewe d'Etat created the floats.
She told the Daily Star: "The team at Le Krewe d'Etat have a wonderful sense of humour and are known for their satirical float themes. Additionally, New Orleans is a town that celebrates tradition and prides themselves on respect.
"They are very kind and sweet but I am not surprised that they would use this opportunity to poke fun at the most famous complainers in the world. And no matter how many toilet paper rolls you count on that float, it still wouldn’t properly stock the Sussex’s Montecito mansion."
Take a look:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be facing a hefty "council tax" over their glorious American mansion
Khloe Kardashian oozes charm in her latest snaps
Killing Eve's Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer say the final season makes clear that their characters have changed
Mick Jagger and Questlove are teaming up to produce a four-part docu- series on soul legend James Brown
Alessandro Michele has long seen an affinity between Gucci’s stripes and adidas’ stripes
Pattinson, fresh from a supporting role in Nolan´s mega-budget sci-fi film "Tenet," "wanted to play a part that was...