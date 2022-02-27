Pete Davidson absent from 'Saturday Night Live' for THIS reason

Pete Davidson was absent from this week’s Saturday Night Live as he's reportedly busy in filming of his upcoming movie.
According to E!, the famed comedian is currently on sets of The Home due to which his close pal John Mulaney will be hosted the recent episode.
The 28-year-old TV star is busy in filming of a horror film, directed by James DeMonaco, as he’s trying to get in the leading character’s role – Max, who is a “troubled man who starts working at a retirement home and realizes its residents and caretakers harbor sinister secrets,” shared Deadline.
Max then realizes that he has personal connection to the building that traces back to its childhood.
Davidson is turning all heads around with his whirlwind romance with Kim Kardashian whom he met during SNL skit. The sources spilled that the couple’s chemistry is only getting stronger.
Killing Eve's Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer say the final season makes clear that their characters have changed
Mick Jagger and Questlove are teaming up to produce a four-part docu- series on soul legend James Brown
Alessandro Michele has long seen an affinity between Gucci’s stripes and adidas’ stripes
Pattinson, fresh from a supporting role in Nolan´s mega-budget sci-fi film "Tenet," "wanted to play a part that was...
Ukraine-born star Milla Jovovich on Friday opened up about her ‘heartbreak’ over Russian invasion of her land
Linda Evangelists stepped out without a face mask for the first time since sharing her ordeal with a cosmetic procedure