Pete Davidson absent from 'Saturday Night Live' for THIS reason

Pete Davidson was absent from this week’s Saturday Night Live as he's reportedly busy in filming of his upcoming movie.

According to E!, the famed comedian is currently on sets of The Home due to which his close pal John Mulaney will be hosted the recent episode.

The 28-year-old TV star is busy in filming of a horror film, directed by James DeMonaco, as he’s trying to get in the leading character’s role – Max, who is a “troubled man who starts working at a retirement home and realizes its residents and caretakers harbor sinister secrets,” shared Deadline.

Max then realizes that he has personal connection to the building that traces back to its childhood.

Davidson is turning all heads around with his whirlwind romance with Kim Kardashian whom he met during SNL skit. The sources spilled that the couple’s chemistry is only getting stronger.