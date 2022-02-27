Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face hefty council tax amounting to £100k

File Footage





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be facing a hefty "council tax" over their glorious American mansion.

According to Sunday Mirror, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could be facing bills of over £100k on tax over the past year.

The publication added that the cost will be divided into two equal installments for the couple.

The outlet added that the fee is almost double of what property experts had estimated for their Montecito home.

A source told the publication: "The bill is a huge sum but it's peanuts in relation to their earnings," however it is pertinent to mention that the couple is yet to cough up the first instalment that was due on December 10, with the second one payable on February 1.

It is claimed that in the event any one of the bills are not paid by April 11, there will be a 10% penalty.