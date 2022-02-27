Linda Evangelista goes maskless for the first time since opening up about nightmare surgery

Linda Evangelists stepped out without a face mask for the first time since sharing her ordeal with a cosmetic procedure

Supermodel Linda Evangelists stepped out without a face mask for the first time this week after opening up about her harrowing ordeal with a cosmetic procedure gone wrong.

Evangelista was snapped without a face mask on Thursday in New York City, days after gracing the cover of People magazine in which she opened up about her experience with a fat-freezing procedure which she says left her ‘disfigured’.

The 56-year-old model was seen in a casual black sweater with black pants as she strolled in Chelsea Markets.

Talking to the magazine earlier, Evangelista opened up about undergoing an FDA-approved, fat-freezing procedure named ‘CoolSculpting’, in 2015.

Photo: Page Six

The supermodel shared that she noticed ‘bulges’ at all the places that she wanted to shrink within three months of the treatment sessions. The bulges then hardened and eventually turned numb.

Promoted as a non-invasive alternative to liposuction, CoolSculpting instead left Evangelista ‘brutally disfigured’ after she had seven sessions.

"I loved being up on the catwalk. Now I dread running into someone I know. I can't live like this anymore, in hiding and shame. I just couldn't live in this pain any longer. I'm willing to finally speak,” Evangelista said.