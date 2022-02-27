Kanye West, Jamie Foxx hint at collaboration years after ‘Slow Jamz’

Kanye West and Jamie Foxx left fans all hyped-up as they dropped a hint about their collaboration years after the stars worked on Slow Jamz.

Taking to Instagram, the 44-year-old rapper dropped a short video as he reunited with his pal. In the video, the Donda 2 hit-maker can be seen donning a hoodie with a leather jacket over it while the 54-year-old singer and actor flaunted an all-black ensemble.

Their meeting came three days after Act 2 of the Flashing Lights rapper’s documentary Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, released on Netflix.

In the archival footage of the documentary, West can be seen joined Foxx in his studio as they worked on their famed song.

The since-deleted IG video sparked speculations among fans as they hinted at hitting back the studio together.

“Look at how it happened baby... Yo man, we're cooking,” the singer said referring to above mentioned clip of their younger selves.

“I told you man, back at that time y'all hungry, and now look at us. There's a reason that we ran into each other,” Foxx added.

The Praise God rapper chimed in, “God's got a plan, definitely.”

“I can't wait for y'all to see the next step,” Foxx told fans.