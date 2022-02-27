 Kanye West, Jamie Foxx hint at collaboration years after ‘Slow Jamz’

Kanye West and Jamie Foxx left fans all hyped-up as they dropped a hint about their collaboration years after the stars worked on Slow Jamz.
Taking to Instagram, the 44-year-old rapper dropped a short video as he reunited with his pal. In the video, the Donda 2 hit-maker can be seen donning a hoodie with a leather jacket over it while the 54-year-old singer and actor flaunted an all-black ensemble.
Their meeting came three days after Act 2 of the Flashing Lights rapper’s documentary Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, released on Netflix.
In the archival footage of the documentary, West can be seen joined Foxx in his studio as they worked on their famed song.
The since-deleted IG video sparked speculations among fans as they hinted at hitting back the studio together.
“Look at how it happened baby... Yo man, we're cooking,” the singer said referring to above mentioned clip of their younger selves.
“I told you man, back at that time y'all hungry, and now look at us. There's a reason that we ran into each other,” Foxx added.
The Praise God rapper chimed in, “God's got a plan, definitely.”
“I can't wait for y'all to see the next step,” Foxx told fans.
Fourteen people were shot during a party at a Las Vegas hookah lounge early Saturday
‘I’m on the mend and will be back soon,’ wrote Shruti Haasan in her Instagram post
Tom Brady and his supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen marked 13 years of marital bliss with special notes
Chef José Andrés has taken his kitchen to Ukraine’s border with Poland in an effort to help Ukrainian refugees
Meghan Markle still keeps her actress identity alive, says expert
Amanda Bynes has filed a request in court to end up nearly decade-long conservatorship