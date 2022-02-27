Wendy Williams leaves pals ‘very worried’ after ghosting doctor appointments

Close pals of Wendy Williams have started to worry as the host has started missing multiple doctors visits amid her ongoing health concerns.

A longtime friend of Williams voiced their concerns while speaking with Page Six.

According to the outlet, “Wendy is missing her medical appointments down in Florida. People are very worried about Wendy and her wellbeing … We want to get Wendy back to New York City to get her back on track.”

This claim come shortly after Williams started a legal battle against Wells Fargo bank over control of her assets and finances.

According to prior claims by the bank, they believe Williams to be “of unsound mind” and have been intimated to withhold access to her accounts on the recommendation of her former financial advisor.

To pack on the bad news, Williams’ permanent guest host Sherri Shepard has been handed over the keys to the kingdom in her place and will be taking over the timeslot.

According to an insider close to The Post, “A lot of people are concerned about Wendy right now, but it seems like things are getting worse.”

“Wendy is pissed right now. You have to understand her talk show was pretty much all she had. It was her passion, so now what?”