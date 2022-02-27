Kanye West accuses Kim Kardashian prenup as being ‘not ratified’: report

Rapper Kanye West has just called into question the validity of his prenuptial agreement with Kim Kardashian during their divorce hearing.

The rapper hit back against it all in a court document and utilized the revised law to demand ‘stricter ratification’.

The document states, “California premarital agreements entered on or after January 1, 2002, are presumptively invalid.”

According to the new statute, any and all agreements signed after 2001 need a stricter process in the eyes of policymakers.

Thus according to Rolling Stone, “The presumption of invalidity exists until rebutted at trial or the parties ratify the agreement. We are in the early stages of the case so no ratification has occurred.”

The hearing for the matter is slated for March 2nd and despite Kim’s clear legal moves and demands for a swift parting, Kanye has, time and time again, “made it clear that he does not accept that the parties’ marital relationship is over.”

He asserts that “significant problems remain” in the legal aspect of the union and even went as far as to say that such “early termination” could impede evidence-gathering and ongoing negotiations, especially “if a party remarries before the case is concluded.”

While Kim has remained quiet regarding the entire matter, she did issue a rare statement defending her stance and called out Kanye’s antics in a scathing clap back on Instagram.

At the time she wrote, “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”