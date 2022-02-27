BTS’ Jungkook hums ‘fans to sleep’ with angelic car song session: Video

BTS’ Jungkook recently left fans starstruck with his car song session and even leapt into some hearts along the way.

The singer shared the video of him singing to Instagram Stories and managed to lull many of them to sleep.

Amid the pitter-patter of the street, Jungkook’s calming hums and vocal range left fans with heavy eyes and fluttering hearts.

The video itself is shot in low light, under a black-and-white filter and is 12 seconds long.

Despite the low visibility, passing cars provided short periods of illumination and fans could see the singer in a darker jacket, white basic T-shirt and a white facemask the singer kept adjusting against his chin.

Check it out below:



