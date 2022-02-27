Snoop Dogg thinks Tupac Shakur was right about rulers who impose wars

Snoop Dogg on Saturday shared a Tupac Shakur's quote about rulers who spent millions of dollars on wars but remains oblivious to the poverty.

Taking to Instagram, Dogg shared a picture of an anti-war protester who held a placard with a quote from his late friend Tupac Shakur, regarded one of the most influential rappers of all time.



"They got money for wars but can't feed the poor," read the quote written on the placard.

Tupac Shakur was assassinated in 1996.

Snoop's post referred to an ongoing war that Russian leader Vladimir Putin has imposed on Ukraine killing hundreds of people in two days of fighting.