Kendall Jenner receives love and praise for her new look

Kendall Jenner mesmerised fans as she rocked a beach blonde pixie cut in new photo shoot for a magazine this week.

Supermodel shared three Instagram posts on Friday, all with a series of snaps rocking the awe-inspiring hairstyle.



The supermodel's fans could not wait to shower love and praise on their beloved star's latest look.

Kylie Jenner's sister set pulses racing in a see-through mesh top, pairing it with a short. Her new haircut elevated her look.

She opted for new haircut for a magazine shoot to send her fans wild with her amazing looks.

Kendall Jenner first dyed her hair blonde in 2019. Now, she’s rocking that shade again but in the form of a pixie cut, which garnered massive praise from fans and friends.