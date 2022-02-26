 
Saturday February 26, 2022
Prince Harry seems excited to see his royal loved ones

The Duke of Sussex 'does want to come back to see family and friends'

By Web Desk
February 26, 2022
Prince Harry -  who is suing the Home Office because it refused to spend taxpayers’ money on bodyguards - wants to come back to see his family despite the royal rifts, a lawyer has claimed in the protection row.

The Duke of Sussex, who left royal duty and privileges and moved  to the US with  Meghan Markle in 2020, feels 'unsafe' in the UK without police protection and  wants to fund his bodyguards but the Home Office refused as police are not 'guns for hire'.

However, Meghan's hubby' move suggests as he  is  quite serious to visit the UK to see his  royal  family putting all the rifts aside. 

During the first part of the hearing held last week, the court heard that Prince Harry considers that the UK 'is and always will be, his home'.

"It goes without saying that he does want to come back to see family and friends and to continue to support the charities that are so close to his heart," Shaheed Fatima QC told the court.