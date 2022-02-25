Prince William, Kate Middleton's Jamaica tour to not be paid by host

File Footage





The Royal Family is labeled as the "Disney celebrities of Windsor" after it was revealed that Prince William and Kate Middleton’s tour of the Caribbean would not be paid by Jamaica.

As per the itinerary, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will spend a week in March travelling to Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas.

Robert Morgan, Jamaica’s Minister without portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, revealed that the country will not be “paying for the visit”.

He shared that there would be some costs pertaining to when any "VIP" enters the country but insisted that they would not be paying for anything other than safety personnel.

According to the Jamaica Observer he said: "There are obviously going to be costs if a VIP is coming to your country. There will obviously be costs as it relates to per-diem for security personnel who will be engaged to ensure safety.

"It happened with (former President Barack) Obama, any dignitary that comes to Jamaica, the country will obviously have to foot a cost... I want to repeat again, the Government is not paying for the visit."

Following the news, Twitter praised the Jamaican government for the move with one user labeling the royal family as "Disney celebrities" that needed to pay up for their own bills.

One Twitter user said: "Even if Jamaica will meet some of the costs, this is a great precedent. These Disney celebrities of Windsor need to start footing their own bills for the vanity holidays aka royal tours. Thank you endlessly, Jamaica!"

Another questioned: "Were the Jamaicans asked to fund the visit? I can't imagine they would expect Jamaica, as one of the poorer nations, to fund this."

"Well done Jamaica. This trip is supposed to 'strengthen' the Royal Family's position in the Commonwealth. So let the Royal Family pay for it."