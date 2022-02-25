Billie Eilish thinks Daniel Craig's blue eyes are unbelievable: 'I was like Woah'

Billie Eilish showered praises over Daniel Craig's blue eyes as she talked about meeting with the 53-year-old star for the first time.

During her appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, the Bad Guy hit-maker talked about making her much-loved theme song for No Time To Die as the track just brought her an Oscars nomination.

Recalling her first encounter with Craig, the 20-year-old singer admitted that she was super nervous while exclaiming, “He's James Bond!”

Eilish couldn’t’ hold back herself from showering compliments over the Spectre actor.

"You should be! Those eyes?" she told Meyers.

"You would not believe them. They look crazy. When I met him, I was like, 'Woah’” she added.

The Happier Than Ever singer wrote the song with her brother Finneas O’Connell in 2019.



He told BBC in 2020 that the song could have been rejected of Craig hadn’t liked it.

“He had to like it. If Daniel doesn't like it, you don't get the job,” O’Connell shared.

“He's got a big say in it. We learned that from this,” Eilish added.