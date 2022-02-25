‘Full House’ cast schedule reunion months after Bob Saget’s tragic death

The Full House cast is set to reunite at a ‘90s convention in honour of their late costar Bob Saget

The Full House cast is all set to reunite at a special ‘90s convention next month in honour of their fellow costar Bob Saget, who passed away in January, reported E! News.

The ‘90s Con is slated to take place in Hartford, Connecticut, from March 11 to 13, and Full House stars Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber and Scott Weinger have confirmed their attendance.

“We’re so close, that whenever and wherever we get together it’s like a family reunion,” Coulier said of the impending reunion.

He added, “This may sound kind of sappy, but we really do love each other. We’ve been through everything together — births, deaths, marriages, divorces, our shows being picked up and cancelled. We’re a real family on and off camera.”

Saget passed away in his hotel room in Orlando on January 9 at the age of 65, following which the cast released a joint statement.

“Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family. Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob,” read the statement.