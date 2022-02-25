Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and others celebs react to Russia-Ukraine war crisis

Prominent celebrities from all over the world have taken the internet by storm with reactions to the emerging crisis in eastern Europe, after Russia announced a ‘full-scale invasion’ of Ukraine.

On Thursday, the Russian president Vladimir Putin announced a ‘special military invasion in the east of the country. Explosions and blasts have struck cities across the country including the outskirts of Kharkiv, Kramatorsk, and the capital Kiev.

While countries including the US and UK, have announced sanctions against Russia amid the crisis, renowned model Gigi Hadid, singer Cardi B and others have condemned the attacks.

In an Instagram Story, Gigi, 26, wrote, “My heart is hurting for Ukraine and all those affected by this unimaginable reality.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, Kendall also voiced her opinion via IG Story and wrote, “prayers for Ukraine.”

“What most of us learned as kids on the playground: You don’t stand by while a big kid beats up a little kid,” wrote Stephen King on Twitter. “You might take a punch or two making the big kid stop, but that’s the right thing to do.”

Cardi B also re-shared her tweet from earlier the week that reads, "War, sanctions, invasions should be the last thing these leaders should worry about."

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan tweeted, “This is an act of war by a bully-boy thug who doesn’t think the rest of the world has the guts or will to stop him... Shameful.”

Singer Annie Lennox took to her Instagram handle and wrote, “What kind of ‘price’ must ordinary people pay for the nightmarish madness and brutality of ‘invasion’ and ‘warfare’? Or is this just an elaborate hoax? A scare tactic? A threat?”

Grammy-nominated singer Regina Spektor also condemned Putin’s actions and “the horrors of war” in an Instagram post.