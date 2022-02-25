PML-Q sets conditions to support no-trust motion

PPP supremo Asif Zardari called on PML-Q leadership in Lahore. -File photo

LAHORE: PML-Q has sought the chief minister's post in return for the party’s support to the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Geo News sources said on Friday.

The PML-Q shared their demands with PPP Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari who has had a couple of meetings with Ch Pervaiz Elahi and other party leaders in the last few days.

The Opposition parties had approached the PML-Q in efforts to dent the ruling coalition in the Centre and Punjab.

Sources said that the PML-Q has demanded the top office in Punjab and the party has taken a firm stand that no compromise will be made on anything less.

According to sources, the PML-Q has assured the success of in-house change if their demands are met. However, they are opposed to snap elections and suggested holding National Assembly elections, if necessary.

“Provincial assemblies should complete their tenures,” the PML-Q advised.

Sources said that Asif Ali Zardari has informed the PML-N about the conditions of the PML-Q, after which the PML-N leadership has also started consultations with important leaders.

Moonis Elahi ‘contradicts’ official position

Confusion over the content of a telephonic conversation between Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi emerged on Thursday after the press statement of the National Assembly Secretariat.

The press statement quoted Moonis as saying that his party had not assured any opposition party of supporting their non-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that meetings of PML-Q leaders with opposition leaders were being misinterpreted and the meetings were a part of the political process.

The press statement further stated that Moonis Elahi told the speaker that economic indicators are positive and the country was politically and economically stable. He further said his party had confidence in the leadership abilities of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Acknowledging the positive role of the PML-Q leadership in national politics, Speaker Qaiser said that PML-Q has always taken decisions in the national interest.

He said that stability of democratic institutions in the country is essential for the development and prosperity of the country.

However, Moonis Elahi, later tweeted that Speaker Qaisar had contacted him and discussed the current political situation and he told the speaker that political discussions and consultations were going on and this does not mean any decision has been taken.

“We are bound to our commitments and will honour them fully,” he had clarified after the NA Secretariat claimed that Monis had assured the Speaker that PML-Q was an ally of the government and would stand by it in any political situation.