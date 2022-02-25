Robert Pattinson highlights fears over audience reactions to ‘The Batman’

Robert Pattinson has reportedly been worried sick over the reaction fans could give to his portrayal of The Batman.

The star got candid over it while speaking with London based reporters and according to Metro, at this point ‘It’s just starting to feel a little bit real. I’m terrified. This is the first time we’ve got a non-friends and family audience seeing it.”

He even joked that there are moments where he can’t stop scrolling through social media, checking fan reactions.

During the course of his interview, Pattinson was also asked if he’d consider The Batman to be one of the biggest roles of his life and he candidly admitted, “Yeah. I’m glad that I’m older as when I was younger I don’t think I would be able to handle the pressure of it but now it has just been fun and a really incredible ride.”

This is not the first time Pattinson has talked of his anxiety over the release and once told Jimmy Kimmel, “I haven’t been this scared to release a movie in such a long time and I haven’t released a movie in a really long time.”

He added: ‘I’ve gotten into this habit where I kind of realised, I need to be in the perfect balance of serotonin to watch my own stuff.”

“I need to work out beforehand, I need to have an enormous amount of sugar and caffeine. Whatever I’m watching, I’m like, yes!”