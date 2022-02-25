Pak vs Aus: PCB announces tickets details for Australia Test series

The PCB has cut down the prices of tickets for the Australia series to attract spectators. -The News/File

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Friday announced the ticket prices for the three-match Test series against Australia which will be played in Rawalpindi (4-8 March), Karachi (12-16 March) and Lahore (21-25 March).

For the Rawalpindi Test, only two enclosure categories are available, the PCB said in a statement.

The Rs500 VIP enclosures comprise Imran Khan, Javed Akhtar, Javed Miandad and Azhar Mahmood, whereas premium enclosures include Shoaib Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, Miran Bakhsh and Yasir Arafat, and the price per ticket has been fixed at Rs100.

There will be four enclosure categories in Karachi and Lahore, the ticket prices are as follows:

General – Rs100 each

First Class – Rs200 each

Premium – Rs350 each

VIP – Rs500 each

All ticket-holders will also have to display their COVID-19 immunisation certificates and CNIC at the time of entering the venues.

In first phase, the PCB has released 50% of tickets with further tickets to be made available after further guidance is received from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Enclosure categories:

National Stadium, Karachi – Fazal Mahmood, Hanif Mohammad, Javed Miandad, (VIP enclosure), Imran Khan, Quaid, Wasim Akram (Premium enclosure), Asif Iqbal, Intikhab Alam, Iqbal Qasim, Mohammad Brothers, Nasim-ul-Ghani (First-Class enclosures), and Majid Khan, Waqar Hasan, Wasim Bari, Zaheer Abbas (General enclosure)

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore - Fazal Mahmood, Imran Khan (VIP enclosure), Rajas and Saeed Anwar (Premium enclosure), Abdul Qadir, AH Kardar, Javed Miandad and Sarfraz Nawaz (First-Class enclosure) and Hanif Mohammad, Imtiaz Ahmed, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Majid Khan, Nazars, Quaid, Saeed Ahmad, Zaheer Abbas (General enclosure).