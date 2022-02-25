Kim Kardashian, Julia Fox continued their style faceoff at Milan Fashion Week

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s former girlfriend Julia Fox attended the Milan Fashion Week show as they continued their style faceoff in head-to-toe leather and gloves.
Indeed, the runways offered up distractions galore for guests, including Kim Kardashian -- thus far the fashion week´s biggest celebrity -- in the front row at Prada, sheathed in avocado and black leather, to watch a newly redheaded sister Kendall Jenner on the catwalk.
Meanwhile, Julia wore a tangerine Diesel two-piece outfit featuring pantaboots.
Both Julia and Kim turned to their respective Instagram handles and shard stunning photos from their Milan Fashion Week show appearance.
Fans can’t stop gushing over the formers of US rapper Kanye West.
