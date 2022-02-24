Janhvi Kapoor remembers Sridevi on her death anniversary, shares sweet childhood pic

Iconic Bollywood actress Sridevi’s daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor remembered their mother on her fourth death anniversary today.

The legendary star, who breathed her last on February 24, 2018, at the age of 54, died in Dubai due to accidental drowning.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Janhvi, who marked her Bollywood debut with 2018 release film Dhadak, shared an emotional tribute for her mother.

The Roohi actress shared a throwback photo from her childhood with the iconic star and captioned it as, “I’ve still lived more years with you in my life than without. But I hate that another year has been added to a life without you. I hope we make you proud mumma, because that’s the only thing that keeps us going. Love you forever.”

Meanwhile, Khushi also remembered her mother and shared a childhood picture of herself with Sridevi. In the photo, little Khushi can be seen sitting on her mother’s lap. She simply added a white heart emoticon in the caption.

Sridevi was last seen in 2017 release Mom, produced by her husband Boney Kapoor, for which she was posthumously awarded the National Film Award for the Best Actress in 2018.