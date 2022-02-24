 
Sania Mirza shares sweet birthday wish for her ‘first baby’ sister Anam Mirza

Sania Mirza posted an adorable picture with the birthday girl, Anam Mirza on her Instagram

By Web Desk
February 24, 2022
Indian tennis champion Sania Mirza is showering her baby sister Anam Mirza with special love and wishes as she is celebrating her birthday today.

On Thursday, Sania, 35, shared a cute picture with her sister and penned down a sweet birthday message for her. “We were caught judging (laughing emoticon),” she wrote in the caption.

In the photo, the sibling duo can be seen looking at a distance while they were clicked. Donning a casual attire, Sania was seen clad in a black shirt with white strips and bell bottom pants, while Anam was sporting white tee and black pants, paired with green jacket.

Married to Pakistani cricket star Shoaib Malik, Sania continued writing, “Happy birthday to my first baby, laddu forever and my partner in literally everything (including judging) and now everybody’s Ansikoo.. we love you more than words can describe (heart icon).”

The post received thousands of likes and fans also wished Anam on her big day in the comments section. 