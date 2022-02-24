Lizzo reminisces over ‘amazing’ audition for Ursula from the ‘Little Mermaid’

Lyricist and songwriter Lizzo recently shed some light on her dream of playing Ursula from the Little Mermaid.

The Grammy award-winning singer gunned for the role of the sea witch, and even went head to head with Melissa McCarthy, even though she lost the opportunity.

She spoke of the experience to Variety Magazine and started by explaining how it all went down.

She told the publication, "Everyone knows I auditioned for Ursula in The Little Mermaid, and I didn't get it. But you know, I'm fine as [expletive]. That has nothing to do with Ursula, but I was down to make Ursula a [expletive], shaking [expletive]."

Lizzo even recalled her conversation with McCarthy later into the conversation and revealed that the two even chatted for a bit.

Lizzo started by recalling how she told McCarthy that she also auditioned for the role of Ursula and McCarthy was so shocked that she reacted saying, “'Well, why the [expletive] did I get the part?' which is a classic Melissa McCarthy thing to say," in Lizzo’s eyes.

"And then I was like, 'Girl, because my audition was terrible.' And I say that as Tyler Perry walks by. And I was like — ruined my chances there."

"And then she goes, 'This is my daughter Vivian.' And I'm like, 'Get out of here, because my name is Melissa Viviane.' We were looking at each other like, 'What the [expletive] is going on?'"