Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney welcome first child together!

Jennifer Lawrence is now a mother!
The Don't Look Up star has welcomed her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, whom she married in October 2019.
As per public records obtained by TMZ, the Oscar-winning actress gave birth in Los Angeles County this Wednesday. The name and gender of the baby have not yet been disclosed.
According to a previews report by PEOPLE, Lawrence was keen on extending her family for sometime.
"She loves married life, and they have a solid foundation for a baby. She is very happy and looking forward to being a mom," said an insider.
The couple currently has a home in Manhattan, but have been looking to move to Beverly Hills, New York.
