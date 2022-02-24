Emma Roberts, Garrett Hedlund parted ways despite ‘multiple ultimatums’: reports

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund couldn’t make their relationship last a long time despite ‘multiple ultimatums’ from the Nerve actor, reported US Weekly.

According to the outlet, the former lovebirds struggled in keeping their romance keep going on as the 37-yearold actor “has been battling addiction [issues] for years.”

The publication's source also gave an insight into the former couple’s bond post break up as they continue to co-parent their son.

“Garrett and Emma have a great coparenting relationship. When he’s sober, he’s a great guy and they’ve been handling coparenting very well,” the insider shared.

The stars are reportedly handing the situation very maturely. “They have a very amicable relationship with each other and are being very adult about their breakup,” the source added.

Roberts and Hedlund reportedly broke up last month after dating for three years.

They ‘were surprised, shocked and happy at the same time, and so were their families’ to welcome a son in 2020, reported the outlet at the time.