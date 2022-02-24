Snoop Dogg supports Kanye West

Kanye West last week said his new album "Donda 2" will only be available on his own platform, the Stem Player.
"Not on Apple Amazon Spotify or YouTube,". he said, adding "Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes. It’s time to free music from this oppressive system. It’s time to take control and build our own.
Rapper Snoop Dogg, who recently acquired Death Row Records, took to Instagram to voice support for Kanye West.
He shared a post which gave an idea of how much money Kanye made by releasing his album on his platform.
Snoop's post read, "By Kanye releasing his album only via $200 Stem Player he retains 100% of the revenue."
It said,"He says he generated $2.2M in 24 hours selling 11,000 units of the Stem Player. You'd have to sell 220,000 copes of a $10 album to make that amount--before DSP's & labels take their shares."
