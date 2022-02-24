Bella Hadid wows in black ensemble as she enjoys outing with boyfriend Marc Kalman

Supermodel Bella Hadid sizzled in a trendy black ensemble as she stepped out with her boyfriend Marc Kalman in Italy.

Bella Hadid put on a stylish display at Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday.



The 25-year-old fashionista rocked an eye-catching navy blue and yellow shawl with a star pattern after walking in the Fendi show earlier in the day.

Bella showed off her midriff in a cropped black top which she teamed with a pair of matching trousers. She wore a pair of patent black flat shoes and carried a Chanel handbag in the same colour.

Bella Hadid elevated her look with a statement necklace with a large pendulum on a chain and hid behind a pair of dark sunglasses.



Runway star Bella Hadid and Marc have been dating since last year following her split from The Weeknd.

Bella showcased her model credentials to storm the Fendi runway earlier on the day where she wore a revealing slip dress.