Decision on Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie's royal fate 'big mistake'

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie partake in major public events even thought they are not full-time working royals.
The duo is expected to be present at their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.
Regarding their non-working status, the two were said to have been part of a “cruel” plan to strip of their Her Royal Highness (HRH) styles when they were children.
According to royal historian Marlene Koenig, it was a “big mistake” for the princesses to lose their style.
She told Express.co.uk: "There was a discussion that the York princesses would lose their royal style and become styled as children of a Duke and that got vetoed.
"I suspect because they were already born and it would have been seen as cruel.
"But it was already decided then that they were not going to be working royals and I think that was a big mistake."
Adele's beau Rich Paul reportedly didn't like when the singer spilled the beans on the couple's baby plans
Queen Elizabeth has started growing ‘considerably thinner and frailer’ as Palace goes frantic
BTS' Jungkook's 'Stay Alive' landed on No.98 on Billboard’s Hot 100 charts
Liam Payne on Earth Day vowed to reduce carbon footprint
Anna Sorokin bashes former friend Rachel Williams of ‘cashing in’ on ‘fleeting fame’
Jaida Benjamin was found ‘unharmed’ in Los Angeles days after she went missing in the same area