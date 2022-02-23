Actress Jaida Benjamin found ‘unharmed’ a week after disappearing in Los Angeles

Jaida Benjamin was found ‘unharmed’ in Los Angeles days after she went missing in the same area

Actress Jaida Benjamin of Family Reunion fame was found ‘unharmed’ in Los Angeles days after she went missing in the same area that she was found in.

People magazine quoted a rep for the Los Angeles Police Department confirming that Benjamin was found at Colfax Avenue and Ventura Boulevard in Studio City, LA, on Tuesday.

Her family has reportedly been notified since, however, no other details about her disappearance or discovery were disclosed.

Benjamin, 27, was reported missing to the LAPD by her mother JoCinda on Saturday.

JoCinda has since shared a statement with People about her daughter’s discovery, saying that Benjamin is “resting and being evaluated for treatment at this time."

“We are overjoyed and relieved! The stress has been out of this world," JoCinda added. "I wouldn't wish this amount of anguish on any parent or loved one. The country needs to do its due diligence to take better care of those battling mental illness,” she added.