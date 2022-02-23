Aiman Khan celebrates as she surpasses 10 million followers on Instagram

Aiman Khan, a well-acclaimed Pakistani actor, reached a big milestone as she has surpassed 10 million followers on Instagram.

Taking to the Facebook-owned platform, the Ghar Titli Ka Par actor celebrated her achievement by sharing a short clip of her flaunting her stunning yellow Kurti, paired with chunky traditional jewellery as she left her admirers swooning over her adorable smile.

Expressing gratitude towards her followers, she captioned the post, “Thank You so much everyone for immense love!”

“Celebrating 10 million followers today!” Khan added.

As soon as her video was up on the platform, her sister and others names from media fraternity, including Hira Mani, started showering wishes over the 23-year-old actor.

Meanwhile, her fellow artists Ayeza Khan recently hit the magic number on the platform.

The Mehar Posh actor currently has 11.1 million followers which appear to only continue to soar high.



