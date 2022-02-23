Kim Kardashian's 'SNL' monologue gets featured at Kanye West's concert

Kanye West made estranged wife Kim Kardashian part of his Donda 2 concert by playing her monologue from Saturday Night Live (SNL) when she heaped on praises for the rapper.
The 44-year-old rapper hit the Loandepot Park in Miami on Tuesday to stage some fantabulous performances on a few songs from his recently-unveiled album.
However, fans were surprised to hear Skims founder’s voice amidst the show as her estranged husband played her SNL clip at the beginning of song Sci-Fi.
“I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he is the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum shared while the entire arena went all-black with a burning house place at the center of the stage – symbolising the Flashing Light rapper’s childhood.
Alicia Keys, The Game, Migos, Jack Harlow and other artists also made a sizzling appearance in West’s much anticipated set.
The controversial musician, Marilyn Manson has also been made a part of the album.
