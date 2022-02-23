Kim Kardashian's 'SNL' monologue gets featured at Kanye West's concert

 
Wednesday February 23, 2022
By Web Desk
February 23, 2022
Kanye West made estranged wife Kim Kardashian part of his  Donda 2 concert by playing her monologue from Saturday Night Live (SNL) when she heaped on praises for the rapper. 

The 44-year-old rapper hit the Loandepot Park in Miami on Tuesday to stage some fantabulous performances on a few songs from his recently-unveiled album.

However, fans were surprised to hear Skims founder’s voice amidst the show as her estranged husband played her SNL clip at the beginning of song Sci-Fi.

“I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he is the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum shared while the entire arena went all-black with a burning house place at the center of the stage – symbolising the Flashing Light rapper’s childhood.

Alicia Keys, The Game, Migos, Jack Harlow and other artists also made a sizzling appearance in West’s much anticipated set.

The controversial musician, Marilyn Manson has also been made a part of the album.