Jennifer Lopez shares heartfelt note for her twins on their 14th birthday

The Marry Me actress shared a clip consisting of memories of the actress with her kids Max and Emme on Instagram.



She can be heard saying in the video, “The kids just gave me a new direction. Every day, they change everything. It just made me realize what was real and what wasn't real.”

“The love you feel for them... it's so pure and unconditional that it made me reexamine everything in my life. They just changed everything,” says Love on the Floor singer as Slow Down by Nichole Nordeman plays in the background.

The video showcase little moments from the 52-year-old actor's pregnancy to her kids growing older.

She wrote a love note for her children, “So this is 14!!!! My babies, my sunshine, my loves. Happiest of birthdays to my two coconuts Max and Lulu. You have taught me the true meaning of life and have changed me forever in the most amazing way…”

“I am so grateful for you both!!! I only hope I can be half of the blessing you have been to my life. Today marks a very special day…it’s 2/22/22…they say this day is a rare once in a lifetime moment for humanity…today breaks open the door to a more fulfilling sustainable and aligned future…a day to move forward and stop living in the past. A re-birth,” she added.

JLo expressed her never ending love for the twins as she continued writing, “It’s no wonder to me because this day 14 years ago has always symbolized for me the first day of the rest of my life. Max and Lulu, I will love you forever and ever and ever… #UntilItBeatsNoMore.”

She also thanked her fans for their love and videos they made on the occasion of her kids 14th birthday.

“Thank you to all the beautiful JLovers for your videos…I love them so much,” Jennifer concluded.