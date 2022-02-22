 
close
Tuesday February 22, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Adele makes PDA-filled appearance with boyfriend Rich Paul in Cleveland

Adele and Rich Paul get cozy during NBA All-Star Game date night

By Web Desk
February 22, 2022
Adele makes PDA-filled appearance with boyfriend Rich Paul in Cleveland
Adele makes PDA-filled appearance with boyfriend Rich Paul in Cleveland

Adele and her boyfriend Rich Paul’s latest PDA-filled photos take the internet by storm.

The singer, 33, and the sports agent, 40, attended the NBA's All-Star Game on Sunday evening.

Amid all, the couple was photographed sitting courtside and holding hands since then fans can not stop gushing over their perfect chemistry.

In the pictures, Adele looked more smitten than ever with her boyfriend.

For the nighttime outing, the Easy On Me Singer kept it classy and cool in a large leopard print coat, which she paired with a black mini-dress, tights, and boots.

Adele makes PDA-filled appearance with boyfriend Rich Paul in Cleveland

Paul, meanwhile, wore a more casual look, wearing a varsity jacket over a black turtle neck sweater. He completed the outfit with a pair of lightly washed jeans and black boots.

Notably missing from Adele's ensemble, however, was the massive diamond ring she wore earlier this month that prompted engagement speculations with Paul. The Rolling in the Deep musician instead seemingly swapped the rock for a diamond-studded band.