The Weeknd’s latest album ‘Dawn FM’ to get TV special with Amazon

The Weeknd announced a TV special to accompany his latest album Dawn FM on Monday, February 21, reported People.
The TV special, titled The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience, is set to premiere on Amazon’s Prime Video this weekend and is created by the Weeknd in collaboration with La Mar C. Taylor as creative director and Micah Bickham as the director.
According to NME, the special will also be featured as an eight-track live EP on Amazon Music.
Talking about the project, the Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, shared his excitement, saying, “I'm ecstatic to partner with Amazon to premiere the most elaborate live TV special I've ever done.”
“Welcome to the next phase of Dawn FM — a purgatory otherworld where live performance, theatre, and performance art collide for a night out at the club,” he added.
The Weeknd released Dawn FM, his fifth album, on January 7.
