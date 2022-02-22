Video: Haris Rauf given warning for slapping Kamran Ghulam

Lahore Qalandars' Haris Rauf was given a warning by match referee Ali Naqvi after the pacer slapped teammate Kamran Ghulam during the last league match of the Pakistan Super League’s seventh edition on Monday, sources told Geo News.



The bowler had slapped his fellow cricketer when he dropped a catch in the match against Peshawar Zalmi.

According to sources, the match referee asked Haris Rauf to be cautious in the future, adding that it was not right to damage the reputation of the game with such humour on the field.

However, Harris Rauf described the matter as friendly, but the referee warned Harris and ended the matter without imposing any fine on the bowler.

The match referee, sources added, also explained the spirit of the game to the cricketer.

Sources said that the on-field umpires also did not lodge any complaint with the match referee in this regard as it was a matter of two players of the same team and therefore it was not considered serious.

What had happened?

The situation got tense during the match when Kamran Ghulam dropped Hazratullah Zazai's catch in the second over.

Haris Rauf had bowled a full ball, which Zazai tried to work away on the leg side. But Ghulam dropped the catch.

In the same over's fifth ball, Rauf got the wicket of Mohammad Haris (6), courtesy of Fawad Ahmed's catch.

When the team gathered to celebrate the catch, Rauf slapped Ghulam, who looked a bit surprised.

Later in the 17th over, Ghulam was able to run out Zalmi skipper Wahab Riaz (1). At this, Rauf came and hugged him.