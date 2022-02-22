Tahir Raj Bhasin dishes on playing a challenging role in 'Mardaani '

Bollywood actor Tahir Raj Bhasin recently opened up on channelling a different character in his debut film, Mardaani.



In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the 83 actor revealed that it was his role in his film Mardaani which has been the most challenging of his career as he was playing an anti-hero, opposite Rani Mukerji.

Tahir expressed, “The most challenging for me would have to be Mardaani, purely because it was my first (film) and there was a lot of pressure of having to prove myself. It was also very different and so far-removed from my comfort zone. I am romantic, smiley guy in real life, but to play someone who’s in the shadows, on the phone call, constantly looking for surveillance and like seeing whether he’s being followed…it took a while to get into the skin of that character.”

For the unversed, the Looop Lapeta actor played the role of Karan Rastogi, a Delhi-based human trafficking kingpin in Mardaani.

Despite featuring against an established actress Rani Mukerji, who played Shivani Shivaji Roy, a senior inspector in the Mumbai police crime branch who sets out to track down Rastogi, Tahir received popular and critical acclaim for his performance. Mardaani was directed by Pradeep Sarkar and bankrolled by Aditya Chopra.