Royal commentator Angela Levin blasts Prince Harry and Meghan for their latest move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face another backlash as they are being accused of struggling to "prove their power" amid the couple's UK security row.

The Duke of Sussex had requested police protection during his visit to the UK and asked the Home Office if he could pay for their security.

However, the request was denied by the Home Office sparking the Duke of Sussex to launch a legal challenge against the move. The first hearing in Harry's claim against a Home Office decision took place at the High Court on Friday.

Royal commentator Angela Levin said the couple could have been a "dynamic duo helping the needy" but instead are "building up legal actions one after another". She asked what the couple are trying to prove adding: "Surely not their power."

Previously, Kay Burley urged Prince Harry to think of the Queen as she already has enough on her plate. He tweeted: "Oh Harry, is your grandmother not having to deal with enough, young man."

